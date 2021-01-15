Two manatees 'responding well' after rescue from Sarasota-area waters

The manatees were taken to ZooTampa for rehabilitation after showing signs of cold stress, which can be deadly for an already threatened species.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Cold water can pose a serious threat to manatees, but thanks to the combined rescue efforts from three Florida organizations, two manatees are now on the road to recovery.

The manatees were found in Sarasota-area waters this week, according to Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium. They were showing signs of cold stress, which can be deadly for an already threatened species. Manatees cannot tolerate water temperatures below 68 to 72 degrees, Mote explained. They’ll try to seek warmer waters, but if they’re unsuccessful, they’ll often suffer from cold stress.

On Tuesday, Mote and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were called to a manatee in a neighborhood canal near Philippi Creek, a press release says. The six-foot long female seemed unable to get out of the canal, which registered at 67 degrees at the time, deeming a rescue necessary, the press release goes on to say.

The manatee was taken to shore where she would then be transported to ZooTampa’s David A Straz, Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center.

Then, on Thursday, Mote biologists responded to a manatee in Whitaker Bayou near downtown Sarasota. Mote said it, too, was taken to ZooTampa for rehabilitation after the water was deemed too cold.

“Conducting two successful rescues within just days really shows how important our stranding network is, and how well we can work together quickly to get these animals the care they need,” Amber Lea Kincaid, a Stranding Biologist at Mote, said.

ZooTampa said both manatees are “responding well to supportive care which they are receiving around the clock from our dedicated team of animal care professionals.”

The goal is to eventually return the manatees back into Florida’s waters.

If you ever come across a manatee in distress, call Mote’s hotline at 888-345-2335 in Sarasota and Manatee Counties. Anywhere else in Florida, call FWC at 888-404-3922.

