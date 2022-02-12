Florida Strawberry Festival tickets go on sale Thursday

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Go ahead and set those reminders now.
Tickets to see the many different entertainers in the Florida Strawberry Festival will go on sale at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Fans of Train, Walker Hayes, Willie Nelson & Family, CeCe Winans, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ludacris and 18 other artists will be able to purchase their tickets the Florida Strawberry Festival's website, over the phone at 813-754-1996 or in person at the Amscot Main Ticket Office.
You're also able to complete a festival package by securing a discounted admission tickets for $8 when you purchase a ticket for headline entertainment.
For more details about entertainment acts at the Florida Strawberry Festival, click here.
This year's theme of the Florida Strawberry Festival is "We Have a Winner!" For more information about this year's event and tickets, click here. Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law at the festival to designate strawberry shortcake as Florida's official state dessert.
The 11-day event celebrates the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County and takes place from March 2–12 in Plant City. It features headline entertainment, youth livestock shows, exhibits of commerce and it's tasty strawberry shortcake.