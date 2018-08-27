JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people were killed and several others wounded Sunday after a shooting rampage at a "Madden NFL 19" video game tournament.

The competition drew people from all over the country, including Tim Anselimo, who is from Tampa.

Anselimo's mom tweeted pictures of her son with Gov. Rick Scott and his friends. She says he was shot three times—and is going into surgery this morning. Fortunately, he's expected to be okay.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the shooter—David Katz—killed two people, then himself.

Police are still trying to figure out why Katz—who was participating in the competition—started shooting at his fellow gamers.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office hasn't released the names of the victims or survivors. We're expecting more information on them today.

Related: Shooting at esports event raises questions of security

Previous: "I was scared. I was trapped" | Witness describes mass shooting in Jacksonville

More: Florida officials react to deadly Jacksonville Landing shooting

The governor of Florida with my son @oLARRY2K pic.twitter.com/nP0VCLUyYY — Sujeil (@olarrysmom) August 27, 2018

God was with these guys today pic.twitter.com/YrWlphteBT — Sujeil (@olarrysmom) August 27, 2018

My son was shot 3 times please keep him in your prayers — Sujeil (@olarrysmom) August 26, 2018

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP