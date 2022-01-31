Former St. Pete Mayor Rick Krisreman joins lobbying firm Shumaker Advisors

He'll focus on sustainable economic development and urban planning in his new role.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After serving the city of St. Petersburg as mayor for eight years, Rick Kriseman hopes to continue making a difference with lobbying firm Shumaker Advisors Florida.

Through his new role as Managing Principal of the U.S. Cities Practice, the former mayor will focus on sustainable economic development and urban planning for clients both locally and nationally.

Kriseman will also serve as the Shumaker law firm Of Counsel in the Public Policy and Government Affairs service line.

“Tampa Bay has incredible potential. With our top leaders and greatest minds working together, the region’s future is brighter than ever,” he said in a statement. “I am honored to join the prestigious team at Shumaker Advisors and to work with their clients who are committed to ensuring that our communities become better places for all.”

Kriseman will work alongside former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, who announced he was joining the lobbying firm earlier this month.

"Mayor Kriseman's leadership over the last eight years has seen St. Pete through some of their most challenging, but accomplished times,” Buckhorn said. “Rick is a dear friend and cherished colleague, and I am looking forward to continuing our work together to bring more prosperity and opportunity to the Tampa Bay region."

During Kriseman's tenure as mayor from 2014 to 2022, he spearheaded projects like Cross Bay Ferry service, bike-sharing and e-scooter programs, and expanding bus rapid transit. According to Shumaker Advisors, Kriseman also made strides for St. Pete's African American community during his tenure, by providing "more opportunities for training, employment, higher wages, grants, and second chances."