Despite using less power, here's why frustrated customers are facing higher electric bills

Frustration has been boiling over as people open their power bills to find their electric costs soaring right along with record-high temperatures.

TAMPA, Fla. — Local power companies say they get it -- there’s no shortage of frustration as temperatures soar and peoples' power bills head higher too.

But some folks who are using less electricity than they did this time last year say even their bills are also still higher.

“I think it is going up. I think they changed it slightly and we don't see what it is,” said Vivion Harris, who estimates her power bills are up 40% in recent months.

“Electric bills have been going up. We've been having to make cutbacks where we weren't having to before. It's a frustrating situation,” said customer Will Linton.

Perhaps most unsettling, say some customers, is that they've done everything they were told to do to bring down their electric use. And even though their bill shows they're using fewer kilowatts this year than they did last year, their bills are still higher.

“I mean, I have put off retiring because I have higher bills to pay. And once I go on a fixed income and if they keep going up, I'm in a real pickle,” said customer Vanessa MacCambridge.

Ana Gibbs with Duke Energy explains most of the area's biggest power companies, including Duke, TECO and FPL, all got permission recently from state regulators to raise rates.

“We definitely sympathize with our customers who are seeing these higher energy bills,” said Gibbs, explaining that the increases, which went into effect in April, were to spread out the cost of storm repairs, including infrastructure damage caused by recent hurricanes such as Ian, as well as offset the soaring price of natural gas which is used to generate electricity.

“It's a direct pass-through to our customers,” said Gibbs. “And there's no markup at all when it comes to our fuel cost.”

The increased charges are scheduled to last into 2024.

In a statement, TECO said, "The price of natural gas tripled between 2020 and 2022 due to global and economic conditions. Although TECO paid fuel and storm expenses upfront, Tampa Electric waited until early this year, to make this request to help mitigate the impact on customers’ bills."

Those surcharges have pushed the average electricity bill up by about 10% to 15%.

So, even if you use fewer kilowatt hours than last year, you might still be paying the same or even more.

Power companies say they understand the frustration. The timing is tough as prices on a lot of things have been going up.

Recommendations to lower your power bill include changing the AC filter, raising the thermostat, turning off ceiling fans when you're not home and leaving the blinds closed to keep the heat out.