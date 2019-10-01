BROOKSVILLE, Fla. —

Someone was decapitated by the rotor of a helicopter near the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport in Brooksville, a Hernando County Fire Rescue official confirms to 10News.

Deputies are currently investigating the death, which happened on Flight Path Drive in Brooksville.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.