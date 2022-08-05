Hernando County deputies searching for missing 17-year-old boy

Jacob Bedson was last seen on May 17 at a business in Spring Hill.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old runaway who has not been seen since May.

According to the sheriff's office, Jacob Bedson was last seen on May 17 at a business in Spring Hill when he was out shopping with a Youth and Family Alternative (YFA) member.

Bedson is currently under the care of YFA, according to the news release.

Deputies say Bedson is 5-foot-9 and weighs 110 pounds. He has blue/gray eyes and curly blond hair.

The sheriff's office says Bedson is a frequent runaway and may be at or headed to a homeless camp near Hicks Road and Shady Drive in Hudson.