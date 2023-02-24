Search for missing Hernando County toddler enters second day

JJ Rowland was last seen near his home Thursday morning. A Florida Missing Child Alert is currently active.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The search for a missing 2-year-old boy at the center of a Florida Missing Child Alert is still ongoing, and the Hernando County Sheriff's Office wants to make sure volunteers and law enforcement aren't duplicating search paths.

It's been nearly 24 hours since Joshua "JJ" Rowland was last seen near his north Brooksville home. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said he was reported missing around noon Thursday.

By Thursday evening, a Missing Child Alert was activated and a full-blown search with at least 50 deputies was underway.

"When a two-year-old is missing, everyone comes out [to search]," Sheriff Al Neinhuis said during a Friday morning news conference.

Neinhuis continued to say there are a lot of volunteers and between 75-100 law enforcement officers joining to search the area — one that is full of high grass, bushes, thick woods, ponds and other bodies of water.

To help streamline the search, volunteers are being asked to download the app "Map My Tracks" to record their paths and then email that to findjj@hernandosheriff.org.

Volunteers are also being asked to distribute flyers of JJ to local businesses to help widen awareness about the missing child.

It's believed the toddler left home Thursday in the area of Cheever and Yontz roads while the parent was asleep, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

During a news conference Thursday evening, Neinhuis explained that JJ was reported missing just before noon. A witness reportedly saw the toddler playing with dogs in his front yard at around 10:40 a.m.

Neinhuis says a relative dropped off the toddler, who was sleeping at the time, at the house around 9:45 a.m. His caregiver was still sleeping at the time, too.

When JJ's mother woke up from a nap, he was already gone.

Neinhuis said JJ's family has been cooperative with the search and investigation. The boy's parents are not part of the search, he added, and instead are staying at a command center where they remain in constant contact with law enforcement.