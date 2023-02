The boy, who has blonde hair, was last seen wearing a gray Batman shirt and dark gray pants, the sheriff's office said.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — People in a northern Brooksville neighborhood are asked to keep an eye out for a missing 2-year-old boy.

It's believed the toddler left home in the area of Cheever and Yontz roads while the parent was asleep, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

The boy, who has blonde hair, was last seen wearing a gray Batman shirt and dark gray pants, the agency said in a statement.