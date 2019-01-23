SEBRING, Fla. — There has been a shooting during an apparent bank robbery in Sebring, according to multiple officials with knowledge of the situation.

A Hillsborough County official said multiple people were injured at the scene near Highway 27 and Tubbs Road off Lake Jackson.

Sebring Mayor John Shoop said the shooter is alive and has exited the bank. Law enforcement officers are surrounding the area.

Businesses near the SunTrust bank are on lockdown.

The Highlands News-Sun said Sebring police, a Highlands County Sheriff's Office SWAT team, K-9 units and the Sebring Fire Department have all responded.

PHOTOS: Police on scene of reported bank robbery in Sebring The scene outside a Suntrust bank in Sebring where officials are responding to reports of a bank robbery. (Courtesy: Highlands News-Sun) The scene outside a Suntrust bank in Sebring where officials are responding to reports of a bank robbery. (Courtesy: Highlands News-Sun) The scene outside a Suntrust bank in Sebring where officials are responding to reports of a bank robbery. (Courtesy: Highlands News-Sun) The scene outside a Suntrust bank in Sebring where officials are responding to reports of a bank robbery. (Courtesy: Highlands News-Sun) The scene outside a Suntrust bank in Sebring where officials are responding to reports of a bank robbery. (Courtesy: Highlands News-Sun)

The News-Sun also said U.S. 27 is shut down between the Pizza Hut and Golfview Road.

Several nearby businesses tell 10News they have been placed on lockdown, and employees are being told to stay inside. Witnesses also tell 10News there are several ambulances on scene. At least two schools are on lockdown.

The Highlands County School Board said the Kindergarten Learning Center is on a "controlled campus." The school board said there is no threat to the school, but there may be disruptions to the dismissal schedule.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office asked co-workers and family members of anyone who was at the Suntrust bank to go to the Inn on the Lakes at Golfview Road.

This is a developing story.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.