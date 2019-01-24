SEBRING, Fla. — Zephen Xaver, the accused SunTrust Bank shooter, is expected to be arraigned on five counts of premeditated first-degree murder.

The 21-year-old suspect allegedly opened fire Wednesday at the Highlands County bank located off U.S. Highway 27 near Tubbs Road. Law enforcement says he called 911 just minutes after 12:36 p.m. and told dispatchers, "I have shot five people."

Xaver is from Indiana but moved to Sebring, 10Investigates found. He was hired by Avon Park Correctional Institution as a trainee in November 2018 but resigned on Jan. 9.

The Florida Department of Corrections said he had no disciplinary issues during his tenure.

Xaver is scheduled to make his first court appearance at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

