Construction expected to begin on new AdventHealth hospital in Riverview

TAMPA, Fla. — Construction is now set to begin on a brand new hospital in one of the Tampa Bay area's fastest-growing suburbs, Riverview.

Following last month's virtual groundbreaking of AdventHealth Riverview Hospital, the private construction firm behind the project says its crews are officially ready to get to work.

The team at Robins & Morton will build the 282,000-square-foot, four-story hospital, which is slated to open in Spring 2023. To start, the facility will have 80 patient beds – with space to expand to 200.

“Building hospitals is what really excites us as a company,” Robins & Morton Operations Manager Todd Watson wrote in a statement. “It’s very fulfilling to build a place that you know will serve the public once you leave.”

When finished, the hospital will offer emergency, cardiology, orthopedic and urology services. It will also provide obstetrics and gynecology (including labor and delivery) care.

“AdventHealth Riverview will ensure this community has access to high-quality care right in their neighborhood,” Jason Newmyer, president and CEO of AdventHealth Riverview, wrote in a statement.

In designing the hospital, AdventHealth said it sought input from health care providers and members of the public.

“It’s not every day that you get to build a new hospital from the ground up,” Newmyer added.