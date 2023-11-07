Alessi Bakery in Tampa damaged by fire

Firefighters said they were able to keep the fire contained outside, keeping it from spreading to the main part of the building.

TAMPA, Fla. — Alessi Bakery, a long-standing staple in Tampa, was damaged following a fire Monday evening, Tampa Fire Rescue crews said in a news release.

Firefighters say they were called to Alessi Bakery just before 9 p.m. after reports of a fire at the W. Cypress Street business. When they arrived, firefighters said they found flames emanating from the back of the bakery near the outside refrigerator/freezer area.

Fire crews say they were able to battle the fire, effectively keeping it from spreading to the main part of the bakery. The fire was brought under control in about 25 minutes after first responders arrived.

No one was inside at the time of the fire, and no firefighters were hurt in the blaze.

Currently, the fire is being investigated by the Tampa Fire Marshal. The cause of the fire hasn't been released.

According to its website, Alessi Bakery is a "true Tampa landmark" that dates back all the way to 1912. Although the bakery now calls Cypress Street home, it originally was opened by founder Nicolo Alessi on Cherry Street.

Alessi came to Tampa from Italy, the bakery's site explained, "bringing his knowledge of baking and proud European heritage with him." When he first started, he would deliver fresh Italian and Cuban bread to his customers using a horse and wagon, the bakery said.