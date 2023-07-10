Sinkhole in Seffner has reopened twice since 2013

A sinkhole remediation contractor will be at the site Tuesday to draft a remediation plan.

SEFFNER, Fla. — A sinkhole that has been a cause for concern since 2013 has reopened in a Seffner community.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews, county engineers and code enforcement all responded to a report of a void that reappeared on a county conservation property on Faithway Drive on Monday afternoon. A neighbor said the sinkhole appeared at around 8 a.m.

At this time, the county is putting together a plan to fix the issue.

County officials told neighbors that they remain safe at their homes, but that doesn't stop some from thinking the worse could come. The void has become an issue that worries neighbors.

"Nervous, upset, and won’t get no sleep tonight," Willie Holloway who lives nearby said. "I’m nervous as hell."

The void is a reopening from a previous sinkhole from 2013.

"In 2013, the sinkhole was remediated using a method designed to minimize danger to surrounding areas by containing any future reopening to the original location and prevent expansion of the opening," the county said in a statement.

However, the sinkhole reopened in 2015 and was remediated again. And now, in 2023.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office will monitor the site overnight to prevent access to the site from the public. A sinkhole remediation contractor will be at the site Tuesday, July 11, to draft a remediation plan.