Back to school events happening in the Tampa Bay area

From school supply drives to nature walks, there are plenty of events to help lighten the load of back-to-school shopping.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As families are preparing to get their kids ready to return to school, many events are taking place around Tampa Bay to help lighten the load. And it's all free.

'Back to School Back to Nature' The Camp Bayou Outdoor Learning Center will be hosting the event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 31 in Ruskin.

Kids will be able to spend time outdoors and learn about nature all while interacting with the multiple environmental organizations that will be in attendance. Raffle prizes and school supplies will be available to students. You can pre-register here.

Back to School Bash The Wesley Chapel District Park will host the event from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.

The first 100 students will be given a backpack and school supplies. Bounce houses, food trucks, and free student haircuts will also be available for kids to enjoy.

The Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine's 14th Annual Back to School Fair The event, presented by Hillsborough County Public Schools, will be happening from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 31 at Westshore Plaza.



Bookbags will be given to the first 500 kids. Students in attendance will be able to enjoy:

Taking pictures with ThunderBug from the Tampa Bay Lightning

Face paintings by Childlike Productions

A performance by the students of Patel Conservatory

Performances, games, and activities throughout the event

Pasco County PSO4Kids Drive The event will run through Saturday, July 31.

Hygienics and clothing are being accepted by the sheriff's office for children in need.

A last chance donation event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 31 at PSO Substation at the Shops at Wiregrass in Wesley Chapel. Kids will be able to enjoy games and prizes while bringing donations and meeting PSO deputies.

Donation items may be dropped off to any of the collection points below:

District I: 7432 Little Rd., New Port Richey

District II: 36409 SR 52, Dade City

District III: 11530 Trinity Blvd., Trinity

Land O' Lakes Detention Center: 20101 Central Blvd., Land O' Lakes

The Grove Substation: 6009 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel

PSO Administrative Offices: 8700 Citizens Dr., New Port Richey

Stuff the Bus Hillsborough Education Foundation (HEF) will hold this event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 31 at Westfield Brandon.

Its goal is to supply a drive for vulnerable local students and help equip Hillsborough County students with the basic tools they need to succeed in school.

Donating guests will have the chance to receive goodies from the Tampa Bay Lightning, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Hillsborough County Public Schools and HEF officials will be in attendance, as well as school board members.