2 middle school students arrested for threatening Bloomingdale High School

The teens face a second-degree felony charge for a written or electronic threat to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism.

VALRICO, Fla. — Deputies arrested two middle school students for threatening Bloomingdale High School in Snapchat posts in recent days, authorities said.

The teens, both 14 years old, appeared to use stock images of various guns and weapons — it's not believed they had access to firearms, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.

Both of the students claimed the posts, created between May 11-13, were made "as a joke and to be funny." They were enough, however, to launch an investigation in collaboration with the FBI, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies say the teens don't go to Bloomingdale High School, and it remains unclear why they targeted the school. They both confessed to creating the posts, authorities added.

The teens were taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center on a second-degree felony charge for a written or electronic threat to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism.

"The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office takes all threats to our schools and community seriously, regardless of the intent," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "We will continue to investigate and prosecute those who make threats, whether intended as a joke or not."