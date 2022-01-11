High school student shot, killed; another injured at Halloween party in Thonotosassa

Detectives say an argument broke out at the house party prior to the shooting.

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — A Bloomingdale High School student was killed after shots rang out at a Halloween party overnight in Thonotosassa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded around 2:15 a.m. to a home on Harney Road near U.S. 301 after receiving multiple calls about a shooting. They arrived to find one male teen with a gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he is said to be receiving treatment Tuesday morning.

Another teen was found shot at a nearby Petrol Mart, according to the sheriff's office. She was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Detectives say an argument broke out at the house party prior to the shooting. It's not clear if the shooter knew the two teens.

Merissa Lynn, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said there were "dozens and dozens and dozens" of people who attended the Halloween party. Detectives are working to interview partygoers.

Hillsborough County Schools provided this statement when asked about the news:

"Student privacy laws prohibit us from saying anything about the student. But I can tell you grief counselors are at the school to help students and staff."