Deputies: Masked man breaks into home, shoots woman to death in New Port Richey

The sheriff's office says the accused killer was wearing a black skull mask.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are searching for a man they said broke into a home and shot a woman overnight in New Port Richey.

The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday in the Menifee Court area, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said the man was wearing a black skull mask. He is described as being around 5-foot-10 with a large build.

Anyone with information is asked to submit tips to the PCSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or online.