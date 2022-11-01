x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Deputies: Masked man breaks into home, shoots woman to death in New Port Richey

The sheriff's office says the accused killer was wearing a black skull mask.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are searching for a man they said broke into a home and shot a woman overnight in New Port Richey.

The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday in the Menifee Court area, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said the man was wearing a black skull mask. He is described as being around 5-foot-10 with a large build.

Anyone with information is asked to submit tips to the PCSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or online.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco is scheduled to give an update on the investigation at 5 a.m.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Indiana police arrest man in 2017 killings of 2 teen girls

Before You Leave, Check This Out