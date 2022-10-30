1 killed, 8 injured following mass shooting in Tallahassee, reports say

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the incident happened about a mile west of Florida State University just before midnight.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — One person is dead and eight are injured following a mass shooting late Saturday night in Florida's capital city, according to multiple reports.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the incident happened about a mile west of Florida State University campus just before midnight at Half-Time Liquors.

Police say multiple people begin shooting within a large crowd as officers were controlling crowds.

"Officers who heard the shots located a victim at Half-Time Liquors and immediately began rendering lifesaving aid," a news release states."The victim, an adult male, sadly succumbed to his injuries on scene."

The eight other individuals' injuries ranged from minor to serious, per reports.

"There were dozens and dozens of shots that rang out from this, and we'll continue to gather the information that's necessary to put all the pieces together, so there could be others," Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell told the Tallahassee Democrat during a press conference Sunday morning.

"These officers ran towards this amazing amount of gunfire as it was occurring," Revell said.

Reportedly, police saw an armed adult man shooting into the crowd, according to the news release. Police say the suspect was seen running toward a nearby Mcdonald's.

"Knowing others could still be in danger with additional large crowds in adjacent parking lots, two officers pursued the armed subject, gave verbal commands for him to drop his weapon and subsequently shot the subject in an attempt to stop the threat and prevent further individuals from being victimized," the new release states. "The subject sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken into custody."