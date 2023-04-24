Bloomingdale woman continues to recover 15 years after brutal library attack

Queena Phu celebrated her 33rd birthday on Saturday with her family.

BLOOMINGDALE, Fla. — Monday marked 15 years since Queena Phu’s entire life changed.

In 2008, Phu was dropping off books at the Bloomingdale Library when she was brutally attacked and raped. She was 18 years old at the time.

“She got a traumatic brain injury which impacts her ability to speak, walk, talk and see,” Phu’s sister Anna said.

Phu’s mother quit her job to be her full-time caretaker. Anna also helps out as much as she can.

“15 years sounds like a long time but it has felt even longer,” Anna said.

Anna said Phu’s recovery has been slow. Over the years, she has been able to take a few steps with help and has been able to make some sounds. Although it is not a lot of progress, Anna said it’s still something they are happy about.

“Though it may not look like big progress from the outside, it’s still an indication that the brain is still healing,” she said.

Phu’s family has found light in sharing her story. Anna said they have met so many other people battling their own obstacles. Phu’s story and everything their family has overcome have helped motivate others to push through.