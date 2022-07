The 80-year-old reportedly died at the scene of the crash.

BRANDON, Fla. — A crash at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Lakeland involving a sedan and a semi-truck led to the death of a woman, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The collision occurred at the intersection of US-301 and Payne Road when the 80-year-old woman from Brandon struck the semi-truck, troopers say.