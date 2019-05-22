TAMPA, Fla. — A serious crash has police asking drivers to avoid a portion of the Selmon Expressway.
It happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday on the eastbound lanes of the expressway at Gandy Boulevard, according to the Tampa Police Department.
People are asked to find another route for the next couple of hours.
What other people are reading right now:
- 154 people arrested in human trafficking, prostitution sting in Polk County
- Video shows healthcare staff punching, beating man with disabilities with belt
- VERIFY: Yes, the US will phase out Freon in 2020 and you may need to upgrade your AC system
- Boy’s death while biking to school prompts closer look at so-called '2-mile rule'
- 3-year-old dies after 'heinous' sexual abuse, police say
►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.