A Hillsborough County teacher accused of secretly recording students undressing just got arrested again and charged with even more crimes.

Mark William Ackett, 50, was a Bloomingdale Senior High School fashion design teacher when he allegedly placed cameras in a changing room to record students. According to court documents, he had been doing it for nearly two years.

Ackett was first arrested on Sept. 11. and charged with one count of video voyeurism. Then, in October, after further investigation by Hillsborough County deputies, he got more charges, including 267 counts of video voyeurism, 73 counts of production of harmful material of a minor, and 13 counts of possession of child pornography.

Then, on Friday, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office confirmed he now faces another 311 additional counts.

Those include 239 counts related to video voyeurism and 72 counts of production of harmful material using a minor.

The sheriff's office says a search warrant led them to find videos and images of females changing in the fashion design class at the school.

A criminal investigation is still underway, and anyone who believes they or their children may be victims should call detectives at 813-247-8200.

Ackett previously resigned from his teaching position.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.