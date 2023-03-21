First responders to get practice in emergency preparedness drill at Tampa Convention Center

People in the area might see several military and first responders' vehicles at or around the Tampa Convention Center courtyard.

TAMPA, Fla. — Residents and visitors in the Tampa area might see a heightened amount of first responders near the Tampa Convention Center Tuesday.

That's because multiple agencies will be sharpening their skills for emergency situations at the Tampa Convention Center. The drill will begin at 6:30 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. The purpose is to help first responders prepare for any potential disasters in the area, a news release from Tampa Fire Rescue said.

People in the area might see several military and first responders' vehicles at or around the Tampa Convention Center courtyard.

"Please be aware that this is parking for the training exercise and no real emergency is taking place," the news release says.