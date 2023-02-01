Florida gun shows see uptick in first-time buyers after permitless carry law

Nearly two months ago, a new law went into effect allowing Floridians to carry a concealed firearm without a permit. Dealers still encourage CWL classes.

TAMPA, Florida — In the expo building at the Florida State Fairgrounds, vendors are getting things set for one of the biggest gun shows in the state.

The Florida Gun Show in Tampa this weekend will bring upwards of 10,000 people in. And because of a recent law change, it’s likely a growing number of those people will be first-time gun buyers.

Nearly two months ago, a new law went into effect allowing Floridians to carry a concealed firearm without a permit.

“There has been an uptick in people coming in, first-time buyers to get their personal carry weapons,” Robert Geisler, the general manager of Florida Gun Shows and Shoot Straight gun shops, said. “Everybody selling guns here is a federally licensed dealer. There are no private sales, every sale here is done with a background check."

In the shows he’s hosted since July 1, he says he’s noticed an uptick in sales especially with people getting their first gun.

“A lot of people want to exercise their 2nd Amendment, the biggest uptick we've seen with first-time buyers is women and in particular African American women, but we have all walks of life come to our gun shows,” he added.

Other vendors also see a similar trend, like Paola Ortiz and her family who sell handmade leather goods, some designed to carry firearms.

“In the past, especially at this gun show there were moments where I’d make certain sales, but it would be just all women,” Ortiz said.

Geisler says there are still some misconceptions about the new law, which didn’t change any requirements when it comes to who and how you can actually buy a gun.

“Purchasing laws haven't changed. If you don't have your concealed weapons permit here in Hillsborough County, it's a five-day cooling off period,” Geisler says explaining the waiting period after purchasing a gun.

“Everybody that was eligible to get their concealed weapons license before meaning they don't have a felony, domestic violence record, etc. Those people can carry legally on their purchase now without [a permit].”

Even though they are no longer required by law, he recommends every gun owner take a concealed weapons class, he offers them in his stores and at the show this weekend.

“It's the basic gun knowledge that we want everyone to have. That is a fundamental thing we think everybody should do,” he added.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the permitless concealed carry law after the Florida Legislature passed it earlier this year and faced criticism from gun control advocates who argue the law will lead to an uptick in violence.