Funeral held for Dover mother shot and killed; questions remain

The family of Erica Negrete said their final goodbyes to her on Thursday morning, but they still want justice served in her homicide investigation.

DOVER, Fla. — A family is begging for answers after a 22-year-old mother was shot and killed in Dover.

On Thursday morning, the family and loved ones of Erica Negrete said their final goodbyes during her funeral. Erica's service was held at Saint Clement Catholic Church in Plant City.

Dozens showed up and said goodbye to the 22-year-old mother who died last week.

Hillsborough County investigators released little information regarding the homicide investigation. In a press release, officials with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a woman died after a shooting along Al Simmons Road.

Cornelio Negrete is Erica's husband. He was shot that night as well but survived his injuries. Cornelio said he has no idea who the shooter is, but hopes that person is caught.

"I won’t be a 100 percent happy if they are behind bars because they took my wife and she is irreplaceable, but I will know they can’t do this to anyone else," Cornelio said.

Erica will be remembered by family and friends as a loving mother, sister, daughter and wife.

Hillsborough investigators told 10 Tampa Bay they have no update on the homicide case. So far, no one has been arrested.

Cornelio said he will not give up until the person responsible is caught.

"Find who did this. They didn’t just take my wife, they took someone who was loved by many," Cornelio said.