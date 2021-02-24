Tampa teen accused of hacking into celebrity Twitter accounts to make court appearance

The Hillsborough State Attorney called the 17-year-old the "mastermind" behind the hacks.

TAMPA, Fla — A 17-year-old accused of being the "mastermind" behind hacking prominent Twitter accounts over the summer is set to make a court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Graham Clark, 17, is one of three people facing charges for their alleged roles in the July 15 hack of prominent Twitter accounts, including that of former President Barack Obama and SpaceX founder Elon Musk. In total, the U.S. Department of Justice says approximately 130 Twitter accounts were hacked.

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren called Clark the "mastermind" behind the hack when it happened back in July 2020.

Warren said Clark is facing 30 charges for allegedly "scamming people across America."

In August 2020, Clark entered a not guilty plea.