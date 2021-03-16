Tampa teen accused of being 'mastermind' behind celebrity Twitter hacks to appear in court

Hillsborough State Attorney says the teen is facing 30 charges for allegedly "scamming people across America."

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa teen accused of being the "mastermind" behind hacking prominent Twitter accounts over the summer is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Graham Clark is one of three people facing charges for their alleged roles in the July 15 hack of prominent Twitter accounts, including that of former President Barack Obama and SpaceX founder Elon Musk. In total, the U.S. Department of Justice says approximately 130 Twitter accounts were compromised.

Back in February, Clark's attorney noted the defense team had just received a plea offer from prosecutors. Both sides are set to reconvene in court Tuesday afternoon after Clark's team took time to consider the offer.

Details of the plea offer were not immediately made public. 10 Tampa Bay has reached out to the state attorney's office in Hillsborough County for specifics.

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren called Clark the "mastermind" behind the hack when it happened back in July 2020.

Warren said Clark is facing 30 charges for allegedly "scamming people across America."

In August 2020, Clark entered a not guilty plea.