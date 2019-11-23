TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority bus driver got to meet the man who saved his life.

Schnaider Prophete was attacked by a man who got mad after the cash payment machine on the bus malfunctioned, according to Tampa police.

Officers said James Ambrose, 65, attacked Prophete with a box cutter and sprayed him with mace.

"When I heard the voice coming out from the back of the bus in my mind I said 'God sent an angel for me,'" Prophete said.

That’s when John Phelps, 61, who was sitting at the back of the bus, jumped into action to help.

"I just wanted to get to him. Get the people off the bus and get that lunatic off the bus, so I could get back on and take care of my friend," Phelps said.

Phelps is a cook at Skippers Smokehouse in Tampa. The staff said he's their hero and arranged for him to meet Prophete with other HART bus drivers.

"I had to cry too because you know to see what was happening to him, that shouldn’t happen to anyone. I always imagine myself in that type of position, so I had to help him out," Phelps said.

Now, the two are fighting together to make sure nothing happens to any other bus driver. They want shields on every HART bus and hope drivers will be able to protect themselves.

"They do have to step up and do more to protect their passengers and their drivers more than anything. Drivers are fearing for their lives. Not just in Tampa, but around the country and this is getting out of control," Phelps said.

Phelps said he plans to meet with HART next month to talk about driver safety. The man who is accused of attacking Prophete has a court hearing on Monday.

