Hillsborough County deputy uses CPR to save Strawberry Crest student

DOVER, Fla. — A Strawberry Crest high school student had a close call Monday after having a medical episode in the school's cafeteria.
Thankfully, a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Deputy was able to step in and help.
The sheriff's office says it happened just before 1 p.m. on Oct. 12. SRD Pedro Colon was told a student was having a medical emergency in the school's cafeteria during lunchtime. Deputy Colon sprung into action and found the student seizing on the ground.
Deputy Colon immediately started giving the student CPR and after several minutes, the student was alert and able to sit up, the sheriff's office said.
EMS soon arrived at the school and took the student to the hospital for additional care.
The live-saving event was captured on Deputy Colon's body-worn camera.
"Deputy Colon's quick call to action was heroic and had it not been for his efforts, we might be looking at a very different situation today," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This incident goes to show the importance of the CPR training all of our deputies receive. It's a prime example of being ready to serve when called upon. I want to thank Deputy Colon for giving this student a second chance at life."
The sheriff's office says Deputy Colon has been with HCSO since 2003. He was an SRD at Leto High School for 11 years before starting his first year at Strawberry Crest this year.
What other people are reading right now:
- Feel like you're getting a ton of political campaign texts? It's not just you. Here's how to stop them
- Can we rely on 'herd immunity' to get rid of COVID-19 in Florida?
- Senate Judiciary to consider Barrett ahead of vote next week
- Public health and crisis experts discuss the state of COVID in America
- The tropics are quiet now, but expected to get active for late October
- Trump, Biden to hold competing town halls instead of debating Oct. 15
- Here's how to find your ballot drop-off location
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter