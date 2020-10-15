Hillsborough County deputy uses CPR to save Strawberry Crest student

"It's a prime example of being ready to serve when called upon," Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

DOVER, Fla. — A Strawberry Crest high school student had a close call Monday after having a medical episode in the school's cafeteria.

Thankfully, a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Deputy was able to step in and help.

The sheriff's office says it happened just before 1 p.m. on Oct. 12. SRD Pedro Colon was told a student was having a medical emergency in the school's cafeteria during lunchtime. Deputy Colon sprung into action and found the student seizing on the ground.

Deputy Colon immediately started giving the student CPR and after several minutes, the student was alert and able to sit up, the sheriff's office said.

EMS soon arrived at the school and took the student to the hospital for additional care.

"Deputy Colon's quick call to action was heroic and had it not been for his efforts, we might be looking at a very different situation today," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This incident goes to show the importance of the CPR training all of our deputies receive. It's a prime example of being ready to serve when called upon. I want to thank Deputy Colon for giving this student a second chance at life."

The sheriff's office says Deputy Colon has been with HCSO since 2003. He was an SRD at Leto High School for 11 years before starting his first year at Strawberry Crest this year.



