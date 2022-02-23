Hillsborough County School Board OKs bus driver pay raise

The pay grade now gives drivers $16 an hour, up from the original $14.57.

Hillsborough County Schools bus drivers will now receive more money per hour.

County school board members voted Tuesday to approve the new salary raise. Bus drivers' hourly pay will now be bumped up from $14.57 to $16.04.

A draft of the bus driver job description, submitted before the school board voted, reflects the change in salary from a pay grade 24 to pay grade 23.

The county currently has more than 100 open positions for bus drivers. County leaders hope the increase will not only attract new drivers but also retain enough bus drivers to take students to and from school on time every day.

Current bus drivers are "working overtime to transport all students to school each day," according to the county.

The pay raise will help put Hillsborough County in a position to be competitive with other agencies and private industries, General Manager of Transportation Services for HCPS Jim Beekman said.