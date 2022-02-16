Hillsborough County School leaders propose pay raise for bus drivers

This possible raise would bring the original $14.57 an hour salary up to more than $16.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Ongoing worker shortages have plagued Tampa Bay area counties and bus drivers are no exception.

Hillsborough County is looking to fill around 135 bus driver positions, Superintendent Addison Davis explained during a news conference Wednesday.

"Currently we have 690 bus drivers that serve our children every single day and we need around 830 plus routes that need to be served," Davis explained.

The team of bus drivers currently working took up multiple extra routes doubling back during the pandemic — and the hard work is being recognized.

A proposal of a pay raise for bus drivers in the county is being presented to the Hillsborough County School Board.

This possible raise would bring the original $14.57 an hour salary up to more than $16, Davis said.

"What this will do, if approved, will make [the county] one of the highest-paid bus drivers...in this particular area," the superintendent explained. "[This sends] a loud message that it is important to make certain that we compensate these professionals and practitioners that help us get children to our schools on time and home safely every single day."

So, what's the next step? The proposal will be brought to the school board meeting on Tuesday to be reviewed.

If the board members vote in favor of the proposal, the bus drivers will receive the extra money for each pay period.

The possible pay raise will help put Hillsborough County in a position to be competitive with other agencies and private industries, General Manager of Transportation Services for HCPS Jim Beekman said.

Right now, the county is still actively looking for bus drivers who can join the hardworking team.

"I'll throw just a quick shameless plug, we want you. If you're listening, come join this wonderful group...," Beekman said.

Richard Moore has been working as a bus driver for nine years with Hillsborough County and says it's the best job you'll ever have.

"This is just the best job I've ever had,...from the bottom of my heart I can say that," Moore said. "These kids bring out the best in me."

Anyone interested in a career as a bus driver for the county can click here for more information.

This proposal comes after Hillsborough County Public Schools and the district's teachers union agreed to a one-time pay increase for the 2021-22 school year.

The increase is based on the employee's current step level and ranges from $799 to $2,200, the district said in a news release. It applies to people represented by the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association and includes teachers, counselors, social workers and school psychologists.

"Our instructional employees have been a beacon of hope for families across our community in a time of immense need," Superintendent Addison Davis said in a statement. "They continue to tirelessly provide academic and emotional supports during one of the most uncertain times we have ever faced as an educational system.