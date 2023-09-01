Thousands of Hillsborough students could be affected by proposed boundary changes

Hillsborough County Public Schools are considering changing boundary lines, which could impact thousands of students next year.

TAMPA, Fla. — As Hillsborough County students head back to school following winter break, many will be in overcrowded classrooms and under-utilized buildings.

Hillsborough County Public Schools is currently considering changing boundary lines in an effort to address those issues, but a change could impact up to 24,000 students and where they attend school next year.

Last year, the district sent a note to parents outlining the problem. In the email, Superintendent Addison Davis pointed out that 24% of the schools are overcrowded, while 44% do not have enough students.

The district is also considering completely repurposing 12 schools, potentially changing them to become things like early learning centers or even teacher housing.

To address these concerns, the district is proposing three different scenarios that leaders say will help solve problems related to overcrowding and under-utilization through utilization extremes, facility optimization and "maximal repurposing."

The district released an interactive tool to see how your child could be affected under each proposal.

Visit the website here: www.hcps-boundary.org.

The following schools have been identified for possible repurposing:

Adams Middle School

Chamberlain High School

Cleveland Elementary School

Greco Middle School

Jennings Middle School

Just Elementary School

Kimbell Elementary School

Madison Middle School

McLane Middle School

Monroe Middle School

Morgan Woods Elementary School

Smith Middle School

Beginning this week, the district will hold 10 in-person community meetings where families, staff, and others to view the boundary scenarios in person and provide online feedback.

The first ones will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Middleton and Plant City High Schools.

The School Board will also discuss the possibilities at a workshop on Jan. 31. The board is expected to vote on a decision in late February. The superintendent says the change could save the district $150 million and would not impact employment.