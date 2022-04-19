Hillsborough County School Board members vote to include millage tax on August ballot

The increase would be used to "assist with recruitment and retention of highly qualified teachers and staff."

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — With a vote of 4-3, Hillsborough County School Board members have voted to include a millage increase on the ballot this August.

Adding it to the primary ballot will then allow voters in the county to decide if they want to give the school board the authority to levy an ad valorem tax increase of 1.0 mil to "assist with recruitment and retention of highly qualified teachers and staff."

According to the agenda item, the funds would also assist in expanding art, music, physical education and workforce development programs in the school district.

"Charter schools will receive a proportionate share based on student enrollment as required by law," the approved agenda item adds.

Superintendent Addison Davis recommended the tax referendum's approval to board members so that taxpayers can decide for themselves on a millage increase come August.

If approved by voters, the school district says the increased millage could generate an additional $126 million.

The following is a breakdown of what each taxpayer can expect to shell out annually (per mil) as a result of an increase:

A home value of $50,000 would pay $25.

A home value of $100,000 would pay $75.

A home value of $150,000 would pay $125.

A home value of $200,000 would pay $175.

A home value of $250,000 would pay $225.

A home value of $300,000 would pay $275.