x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Hillsborough County

Sheriff: Hillsborough County Deputy under investigation after comments about George Floyd's death

His direct supervisors are reviewing his comments to determine if "HCSO policies were violated."
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Police car parked, stock image.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is currently under investigation after comments he reportedly made on Facebook about George Floyd's death were brought to light.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Matthew Archambeau's comments are being reviewed by his direct supervisors to "determine if any HCSO policies were violated." However, a spokesperson says this investigation hasn't yet risen to the level of an internal affairs case.

Deputy Archambeau continues to work in his role as a patrol deputy during the review process, a spokesperson confirmed.

In response to the investigation, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released the following statement:

"Almost immediately after Deputy Matthew Archambeau's comments were made on social media, we took proactive steps and began to look into this matter. At the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, we strive to educate all of our employees about the importance of being responsible, respectful, and accountable for what they post online. It should go without saying that Archambeau’s comments posted through his personal social media account do not reflect the views of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. An internal investigation into this matter remains active and ongoing."

The Tampa Bay Times captured screenshots of his alleged Facebook comments in a thread on a post linking to a Minneapolis Star Tribune story about developments in the legal case against the Minneapolis police officers who have been criminally charged in Floyd’s death. 

Archambeau's Facebook account does not appear to be accessible at this time. Based on the screenshots, in one comment Archambeau reportedly said that Floyd's death was the "best outcome."

RELATED: Former Port Richey mayor set to be sentenced for conspiracy to obstruct justice charge

RELATED: Deputies: Baby dies after being left in hot car

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter