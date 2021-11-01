Hillsborough County sheriff set to give update on human trafficking investigation

TAMPA, Fla — Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is set to talk about an undercover human trafficking investigation.
The sheriff's office said the investigation was a month long and was extensive.
The sheriff's office said it aims to end human trafficking in Hillsborough County.
The announcement from Sheriff Chronister is set to happen at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.
Monday, Jan. 11, is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.
If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking there is help. The National Human Trafficking Hotline operates a 24-hour hotline and can be reached by phone at 1-888-373-7888, by texting HELP to BeFree (233733), or by chat to talk about your needs, your options, and the resources they have available to help you.
- Are COVID-19 mitigation efforts positively impacting flu season?
- Bucs, Saints face-off in NFC divisional playoff game
- Police arrest Tampa Bay man seen carrying Pelosi's lectern
- Doctors think Florida has more COVID-19 variant cases than we know of
- Is Twitter violating President Trump's right to free speech? Expert says no
- County-by-county COVID-19 vaccine information for Tampa Bay seniors
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter