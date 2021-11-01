x
Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County sheriff set to give update on human trafficking investigation

The announcement from Sheriff Chronister is set to happen at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.
Credit: WTSP

TAMPA, Fla — Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is set to talk about an undercover human trafficking investigation. 

The sheriff's office said the investigation was a month long and was extensive. 

The sheriff's office said it aims to end human trafficking in Hillsborough County. 

Monday, Jan. 11, is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day. 

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking there is help. The National Human Trafficking Hotline operates a 24-hour hotline and can be reached by phone at 1-888-373-7888, by texting HELP to BeFree (233733), or by chat to talk about your needs, your options, and the resources they have available to help you. 

