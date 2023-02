Deputies said the incident happened around 6 a.m. at 12850 Morris Bridge Rd.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people who are suspected of robbing a Circle K early Saturday morning in Thonotosassa.

Deputies said the incident happened around 6 a.m. at 12850 Morris Bridge Rd. The alleged robbers reportedly dragged a large box of cigarette cartons into an unknown vehicle.