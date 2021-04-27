Tensions rise as Hillsborough School Board talks state takeover, corrective plan for Superintendent

There was no shortage of tension during a Hillsborough County school board retreat Tuesday.
The district, facing a nearly $100 million deficit, has about two weeks left to put together a financial plan to avoid a state takeover.
RELATED: Hillsborough Schools calls emergency meeting to discuss superintendent's future, financial crisis
To wipe out some of the deficit, financial experts suggested a “shell game” of moving things around by re-categorizing tens of millions in expenditures. It’s legal, they said, but not a good long-term practice.
Even that, however, won’t balance the budget.
Staffers said it would require them to include tens of millions of dollars expected to come from the federal government to offset Covid expenses.
But, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, who Board Chair Lynn Gray said has not returned the district’s calls or emails, has forbidden the district from using that money in its budget calculations.
"The idea of a state takeover when they owe us $585 million is ridiculous," said board member Nadia Combs.
The board also started laying out what they called a ‘corrective action plan’ for Superintendent Addison Davis. A recent survey of principals and other school workers found about 70 percent had lost confidence in the superintendent, criticizing his communication skills.
RELATED: Pasco County School officials make face masks mandatory for the remainder of the school year
Davis said steps were already being taken to improve communications and give his staff more control.
The board planned to meet again in about a week for more discussion.
What other people are reading right now:
- CDC relaxes guidelines for wearing masks outdoors
- Turnout low as Johnson & Johnson vaccine returns in Florida
- Biden to sign $15 minimum wage for federal contract workers
- Investigation: Derek Chauvin held a teenager down prone for 17 minutes
- Former Bucs, FSU linebacker Geno Hayes dies at 33
- Pandemic creates a plethora of mental health jobs
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter