Tensions rise as Hillsborough School Board talks state takeover, corrective plan for Superintendent

The district is facing a nearly $100 million deficit, and has about two weeks left to put together a financial plan to avoid a state takeover.

There was no shortage of tension during a Hillsborough County school board retreat Tuesday.

To wipe out some of the deficit, financial experts suggested a “shell game” of moving things around by re-categorizing tens of millions in expenditures. It’s legal, they said, but not a good long-term practice.

Even that, however, won’t balance the budget.

Staffers said it would require them to include tens of millions of dollars expected to come from the federal government to offset Covid expenses.

But, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, who Board Chair Lynn Gray said has not returned the district’s calls or emails, has forbidden the district from using that money in its budget calculations.

"The idea of a state takeover when they owe us $585 million is ridiculous," said board member Nadia Combs.

The board also started laying out what they called a ‘corrective action plan’ for Superintendent Addison Davis. A recent survey of principals and other school workers found about 70 percent had lost confidence in the superintendent, criticizing his communication skills.

Davis said steps were already being taken to improve communications and give his staff more control.

The board planned to meet again in about a week for more discussion.