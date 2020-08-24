Hillsborough schools report problems with Canvas platform on first day of remote learning

The district started the school year on Aug. 24 with a week of all-remote learning.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On the first day of all-remote classes, Hillsborough County Schools students are already reporting issues with the Canvas system.

Around 10 a.m. Monday, Hillsborough Schools said the district is working with the Canvas Learning Management Platform "to ensure learners can access classes today."

The district said families were reporting delays loading the platform.

"Please try again if you were having issues earlier," the district tweeted. "We are now showing improved response time."

We are actively working with @CanvasLMS to ensure learners can access classes today. As soon as we learned there were loading delays, our team worked with Canvas to fix the problem. Please try again if you were having issues earlier. We are now showing improved response time. — Hillsborough Schools (@HillsboroughSch) August 24, 2020

Marlene Sokol, an education reporter at the Tampa Bay Times, shared a screenshot of a text to a Hillsborough County parent on Twitter. The text says families will be updated on fixes to the school's website and Canvas through Parentlink texts and emails.

And my colleage, a Hillsborough Schools parent, got this text: pic.twitter.com/zHaDDgraOt — Marlene Sokol (@Marlenesokol) August 24, 2020

Hillsborough Schools switched to using the Canvas system this school year. The district previously used the Edsby platform for remote learning.

Hillsborough Schools started the school year on Aug. 24 with a week of remote learning for all students. The district will then reopen brick and mortar school buildings for students who chose in-person learning for the 2020-21 school year.

What other people are reading right now:

