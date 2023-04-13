Sheriff Chad Chronister helps mom and her daughters after witnessing crash

The 5-year-old girl told Sheriff Chronister, "I want to be a police when I get big."

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister was in the right place at the right time when he witnessed a crash at a stoplight earlier this week.

Chronister was waiting at a red light when two cars crashed in the intersection in front of him, the sheriff's office shared in a Facebook post.

The sheriff didn't hesitate to jump into action, turning on his lights and hopping out of his car to see how he could help. Chronister then assisted in getting a young mother and her two daughters out of their banged-up car and spent time with the rattled family after helping them to safety.

"Regardless of where you are in rank, you have a duty to serve, and that's something that I always have held dear to my heart," Chronister said. "I don’t think there’s anything more rewarding. That’s why you wear the uniform. When you’re able to help somebody, that’s where you find your reward."

The sheriff walked away from the emotional encounter with some smiles, gratitude and a possible new recruit.

The 5-year-old girl told him, "I want to be a police when I get big," the sheriff's office said.