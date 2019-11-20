HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies say they're looking two men accused of stealing cases of beer from a convenience store.

They are called the beer bandits, and the sheriff’s office would like to talk to them about paying their tab.

Deputies posted to Facebook Tuesday and said the bandits struck at the Speedway located at 12877 Highway 92 East in Dover.

Deputies said they took off with four cases of Corona beer in an early 2000’s Toyota Corolla or Kia Spectra. There was a partial tag number identified at N13.

If anyone knows the beer bandits, please call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

