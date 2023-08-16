Parts of I-275 SB closed at Fowler Avenue following deadly crash

Traffic cameras from the Florida Department of Transportation showed traffic being funneled off the interstate.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is working with the Florida Highway Patrol on a deadly crash that happened Wednesday afternoon on southbound Interstate 275.

According to police, the crash happened at 4 p.m. on Busch Boulevard when a 40-year-old man was walking across the interstate and was hit by a box truck, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Troopers say the man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. It is still unknown why the 40-year-old was walking across the interstate.

Southbound lanes of the interstate at Fowler Avenue, Exit 51, were initially all closed, but now only the outside lanes remain blocked.

Traffic cameras from the Florida Department of Transportation showed traffic being funneled off at the Fowler Avenue exit with roads blocked ahead.

"Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes," police explained in a news release.