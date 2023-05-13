I-275 southbound lanes at Busch Boulevard closed due to crash

Traffic cameras show traffic being diverted off the highway at Fowler Avenue.

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's note: The main image used for this article is a file photo and not from the scene of the crash.

A crash has caused all southbound lanes of Interstate 275 at the Busch Boulevard exit Saturday evening in Tampa to close, traffic cameras show.

Drivers are seen being diverted off the highway at Fowler Avenue.

Traffic cameras show law enforcement currently at the scene of the crash.

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to the Tampa Police Department to receive more information about the crash.