x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hillsborough County

I-275 southbound lanes at Busch Boulevard closed due to crash

Traffic cameras show traffic being diverted off the highway at Fowler Avenue.
Credit: terovesalainen - stock.adobe.com

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's note: The main image used for this article is a file photo and not from the scene of the crash.

A crash has caused all southbound lanes of Interstate 275 at the Busch Boulevard exit Saturday evening in Tampa to close, traffic cameras show. 

Drivers are seen being diverted off the highway at Fowler Avenue. 

Traffic cameras show law enforcement currently at the scene of the crash. 

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to the Tampa Police Department to receive more information about the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Spartan Race participants put their endurance to the test at Raymond James Stadium

Before You Leave, Check This Out