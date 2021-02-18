Report: Staff at the hotel where Vincent Jackson died entered his room twice and thought he was sleeping

An initial case summary suggests Jackson may have been dead for days.

BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's Office has released an initial report on the death of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Vincent Jackson.

The report notes deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office did a welfare check on Jackson on Feb. 11.

But, it also reveals new information, saying on Feb. 13 and 14, hotel staff went into the 38-year-old's room and found him "slouched over" on the couch inside a Homewood Suites in Brandon. The staff members assumed Jackson was sleeping and left the room, according to the initial case summary.

On Feb. 15, staff became concerned when they found Jackson in the same position and called 911, the summary states. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and deputies with the sheriff's office responded and found Jackson dead.

A small cut was found on Jackson's big toe, but no other visible signs of injury were found, according to the report.

The report also states Jackson had a history of alcohol use and used smokeless tobacco. But, it does not draw any conclusions about his cause of death. Jackson did not have any known history of drug use, the summary added.

It should be noted this report isn't a preliminary autopsy report. Instead, this summary compiled basic information about the ongoing case, such as social and medical history.

"The information contained in the report is brief and rudimentary, and is collected from the authority that reports the death to the Medical Examiner. It functions essentially as an intake report. Information such as social history and medical history helps paint a picture of what could potentially be learned during an autopsy, but it is important to understand that this background information may be incomplete or even inaccurately conveyed by the reporting authority," a spokesperson for the county explained in an email.

The county says there isn't a timeframe for Jackson's autopsy report but notes the medical examiner says it would take several months to complete.