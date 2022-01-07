Lawmakers want to see new sewer systems put in Hillsborough County

There are 120,000 septic systems in Hillsborough County. Lawmakers want to use federal dollars to covert those homes and business to sewer service.

TAMPA, Fla. — Some federal aid is slated for some much-needed infrastructure projects to keep our waterways clean.

Today, at Ballast Point, Congresswoman Kathy Castor and Hillsborough County District 5 Commissioner Mariella Smith say they are looking for the state to make sure those funds get used to address all of the gypsum stacks along the Bay area, so there won't be another Piney Point disaster. They also want to see some local communities convert aging septic systems that have allowed pollution to run off into our waterways.

“It is much easier and cheaper to keep pollution from entering the Bay than it is to clean up the Bay after the damage is done,” Smith said.

She says a big contributor to the problem is septic tanks.

“We have 120,000 septic tanks in our county - 26,000 in the urban community from Palm River to Gibsonton to Carrollwood, parts of Brandon,” Smith said. The leaders also want to see what they called “antiquated lower pressure sewer systems” in Ruskin and Wimauma replaced.