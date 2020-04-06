Local black elected officials call out the Tampa Police Department for reports of 'unprovoked' use of force

The call comes after three recent reports of unprovoked use of force by the Tampa Police Department, according to the leaders.

TAMPA, Fla — Several Hillsborough County black elected leaders are calling on Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan to "end the wrongful practice of the use of force during otherwise peaceful protests immediately."

Leaders cited the following incidents:

May 30: When the police department reportedly used rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse protesters at Cyrus Greene Park.

June 1: When the leaders alleged the police department used force against an unarmed black man on Tampa General Hospital grounds, unrelated to a protest

June 2: When the police department reportedly used "aggressive and dehumanizing tactics" to disperse protesters on a separate occasion

" Let us be clear: we strongly condemn the use of force of violence by law enforcement against any protestor who peacefully exercises their rights to the freedom of assembly and expression," leaders wrote." We also condemn the use of force or violence by law enforcement against unarmed individuals whose only crime appears to be living while black."

In addition to denouncing the actions of police, the leaders are asking for an account of the officer's actions, a report on any corrective action taken, an explanation, and for those involved in the reported TGH incident to be relieved of duty until a conduct investigation is completed.

"It is time for a new era of common-sense reforms to ensure greater transparency in policing and stronger limits on the use of force," leaders wrote.

The elected leaders who issued the statement include: Senator Daryl Rouson, Representative Dianne Hart, Representative Fentrice Driskell, Representative Wengay "Newt" Newton, County Commissioner Lesley "Les" Miller, Tampa City Councilman Orlando Gudes and School Board Member Tamara Shamburger.

