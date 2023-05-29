Man found dead in car; Hillsborough deputies investigating homicide

Investigators do not believe there is any threat to the public.

Example video title will go here for this video

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Thonotosassa.

The sheriff's office was called just after 4 p.m. to Williams Road near East Fowler Avenue about an injured person inside a car.

Deputies said they arrived to find a man with upper body trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are collecting evidence to find out what led to the man's death. Anyone with information relating to the homicide investigation is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

Deputies do not believe there is any threat to the public.

"It's sad to hear that a family is mourning the loss of a loved one at the hands of another," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Our detectives will work dilligently to find the person responsible, and that they have their day in court."