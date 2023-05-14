Police: 31-year-old man dead after shooting in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — A 31-year-old man died from two gunshot wounds Sunday morning in Bradenton, according to police.
Officers say a little before 3:30 a.m. they were called to the 700 block of 11 Avenue E. where they found the victim. The 31-year-old was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police say detectives are currently trying to locate Bruce Brooks, 35, for an interview. They say Brooks is not considered a suspect.
This investigation into this case is active and anyone with information on this case can contact Detective Jeff Beckley at 941-932-9356 or jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com.
To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.