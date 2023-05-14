Police: 31-year-old man dead after shooting in Bradenton

Bradenton PD says they are currently looking for Bruce Brooks, 35, who may know something about the case.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A 31-year-old man died from two gunshot wounds Sunday morning in Bradenton, according to police.

Officers say a little before 3:30 a.m. they were called to the 700 block of 11 Avenue E. where they found the victim. The 31-year-old was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say detectives are currently trying to locate Bruce Brooks, 35, for an interview. They say Brooks is not considered a suspect.

This investigation into this case is active and anyone with information on this case can contact Detective Jeff Beckley at 941-932-9356 or jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com.