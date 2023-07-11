'Everything was gone': Man who lost brother to Seffner sinkhole recalls day it happened

Jeremy Bush said he can't believe the hole reopened in the same spot where his brother was killed in 2013.

SEFFNER, Fla. — Hillsborough County officials are one step closer to filling what was known nationwide a decade ago, as "the killer sinkhole."

It reopened in Seffner Friday morning for a third time.

The man whose brother died when the sinkhole first opened in 2013 recalled the day he lost his sibling.

"Everything was gone. His bed and him, his dresser …" Jeremy Bush, who lost his brother, Jeffrey Bush, said.

Jeremy remembers Feb. 28, 2013, like it was yesterday.

"I live it every day," Jeremy said. "There’s not a day that doesn’t go by that I don’t think about my brother and what happened."

He continued, "Thought I heard my brother yell for me to come get him … so I started digging with my hands to try and get him. Cops pulled me out of the hole."

That traumatic memory has been with him every day for the last 10 years, he explained.

"I still hear him hollering my name to help him," Jeremy said.

He visits the site where it all happened to pay his respects at Jeffrey’s memorial.

"Good guy, hard worker, loved his family," Jeremy said.

That was all taken away when this sinkhole swallowed Jeffrey’s room.

The sinkhole reopened in 2015 and again Friday morning. Hillsborough County officials say the sinkhole reopened almost identical to how it did in 2015.

Officials said the location and size is similar to the sinkhole in 2015. Hillsborough County officials plan to fill it with gravel and water. This way, if it reopens, which is a possibility, it's more likely to stay in the same area.

"You don’t want a repeat of these things, but if it does repeat it’s going to repeat in pretty much the same spot," Jon-Paul Lavandeira, Hillsborough County's executive manager, said.

Neighbors said they're anxious about living on Faithway Drive.

"I'm staying nervous all the time, nervous about it," Willie Holloway said.

This is because no one wants to experience the horror and heartache endured by Jeffrey’s family.

"It’s my brother’s resting place, it’s where he died at, I have nowhere else to visit him besides that hole," Jeremy said.