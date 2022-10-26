Deadly pedestrian crash shuts down portion of Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route as police investigate

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman was killed after being hit by a car on Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa, police said. The deadly crash has resulted in a portion of the road being shut down.

According to Tampa police, officers were called around 4:45 a.m. to the intersection of W. Kennedy and N. Westshore boulevards after reports a woman was hit by a car.

The woman died at the scene. And, the driver involved in the crash remained at the scene, police said.

The eastbound lanes of Kennedy Boulevard will be shut down at Westshore Boulevard for several hours as police continue to investigate the crash. Eastbound traffic will be diverted north and south on Westshore Boulevard.